MK Dons’ togetherness in win at Rotherham impresses boss Liam Manning

Head coach Liam Manning said his team’s togetherness is what sparked 10-man MK Dons to beat league leaders Rotherham 2-1.

The comeback victory enabled the third-placed Dons to move to within seven points of the Sky Bet League One leaders.

The hosts took the lead when Dan Barlaser smashed in from the penalty spot in the 25th minute.

The penalty came after Dan Harvie had been outpaced by Chiedozie Ogbene and bundled him over – earning a straight red card in the process.

Two goals in as many minutes turned the game on its head in the second half.

Harry Darling got the first in the 57th minute, guiding the ball in after Dean Lewington had looped the ball back into the danger area.

The Millers were stunned again in the 59th minute, with Mo Eisa on hand to finish into the bottom corner after a slick pass from sub David Kasuma.

Rotherham carved out two huge opportunities to level but Michael Smith was just inches off target from crosses by Ben Wiles and Ogbene.

Manning said: “It was extremely eventful and not what we had planned with the penalty and the red card.

“I’ve said it numerous times this year, when you look at what you want in a group, I couldn’t be more proud of how they dug in and fought.

“They stayed composed in moments of chaos and pressure. I thought they showed togetherness. That epitomises this group. They are unique from that perspective.

“You face challenges and get things thrown at you that are not always in the script. You have to be adaptable and the guys did not flustered. That shows the level of ownership that the group has that they are able to stick together and get through it.

“The guys have got quality in and around the penalty box and even down at 10 we remained a threat. I am delighted for the lads and for the fans, who were outstanding.”

Rotherham manager Paul Warne was disappointed in his team’s display after the break.

He said: “Although we created a few chances (in the) second half, I didn’t feel like we created enough to take anything out of the game.

“The lads’ attitude was spot on. I just thought we played with a bit of fear and did not move the ball quick enough. It enabled the 10 players to get behind the ball and we found it very difficult to break them down.

“To win big games, your big players have to play well but you have to be fearless.

“There is no drama. You just have to discuss where it went wrong. We are not going to walk the next 11 games. It’s not going to be like that and this is probably a good awakener.”