More to come from table-topping Doncaster, says boss Grant McCann

Grant McCann feels there is a lot more to come from his Doncaster side, despite seeing them go top of League Two.

Billy Sharp fired in his fourth goal of the season to help Rovers to a 1-0 win over previous leaders Gillingham.

But McCann admits he is still looking for a more complete performance from his team.

“I think if we’d have shown a wee bit more composure and a wee bit more calmness at the top end of the pitch, we could have had more goals,” McCann said.

“There were many times where we got in there and we didn’t make it count when we had players in there.

“I spoke to the boys about it. Yes, it’s a good win, but we certainly can be better. We were very controlled in the first half, very controlled for 15 minutes in the second half, but then it became a bit scrappy.

“We’re still searching for that 70, 80, 90-minute performance which I’m sure will never come, but I’ll continue to search for it until it does.”

McCann was full of praise for evergreen striker Sharp, whose 30th-minute goal came in trademark fashion with a turn and shot from close range.

He said: “He’s been doing that all his career and, if you give him half a sniff, he scores. He was up against two of the biggest centre-halves in the division, but he’s just clever in that position.”

Gillingham manager Mark Bonner felt his side lacked “personality” as they slipped to a first league defeat of the season.

Bonner’s side started the day top of the table, but he was left to bemoan the decision making on display at the Eco-Power Stadium.

“We huffed and puffed, but we didn’t carry enough threat to be honest,” he said.

“Their transitions to attack were outstanding, but we didn’t play with enough personality and the goal we gave them was soft.

“Our decision making looked off at times and they created more than us and deserved to win the game. We didn’t do enough to win it or score.

“We had a couple of set-plays that we might have got something from, but little else. Sometimes that was down to quality or the final touch.

“At the end we had eight strikers on the pitch and we were playing the ball around at the back and losing it, so we have to use our common sense as well. But good teams respond quickly, so we’ll need to do that.”