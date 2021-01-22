Morecambe boss Derek Adams could have Harry Davis available against Colchester

Morecambe will have boss Derek Adams on the touchline for the visit of Colchester.

The Scot was sent off during the midweek draw with Walsall and has since been charged by the Football Association, having until Tuesday to respond.

Adams will hope to have Harry Davis back after the midfielder has missed the last two games following an outbreak of coronavirus at the club.

The Shrimps are winless in two League Two games having previously won four on the bounce.

Aramide Oteh could make his Colchester debut.

The striker joined the U’s from QPR on a loan deal until the end of the season earlier this week and could go straight into the side.

Luke Gamblin will not feature, though, as he left the club to join Newport on loan, which should signal an end to his stay in Essex as he is out of contract in the summer.

Harry Pell is expected to be involved after manager Steve Ball “wrapped him up in cotton wool” following his return from a knee injury against Cambridge last week.

