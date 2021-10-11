Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson fined after sending-off
Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson has been fined £1,000 by the Football Association after admitting a charge of improper conduct.
Robinson was sent to the stands during the second half of Morecambe’s 4-3 defeat at Wycombe earlier this month by referee Tom Reeves after protesting about the home side’s third goal.
The Shrimps manager felt his goalkeeper Kyle Letheren had been fouled when Joe Jacobson’s 73rd-minute corner was forced over the line by Ryan Tafazolli.
An FA spokesperson said: “Stephen Robinson has been fined £1,000 after admitting a breach of FA Rule E3 and accepting the standard penalty.
“The Morecambe FC manager admitted that his behaviour during the 73rd minute of the EFL League One fixture against Wycombe Wanderers FC on Saturday, October 2, 2021 amounted to improper conduct.”
Tafazolli’s goal put Wycombe 3-2 up and, although Jonah Ayunga equalised for Morecambe soon after, Curtis Thompson fired the home side’s stoppage-time winner.
