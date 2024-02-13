13 February 2024

Morecambe come from two goals down to take all three points at Tranmere

By NewsChain Sport
Morecambe came from two goals down to take all three points in a dramatic 3-2 win over Tranmere at Prenton Park.

Rovers opened the scoring after just four minutes when Harvey Saunders pounced on a defensive error to put the ball on a plate for Rob Apter who could not miss from three yards out.

Six minutes later and the hosts doubled their lead when Saunders was tripped in the area and Connor Jennings converted calmly from the spot.

Morecambe halved the deficit in the 14th minute when Charlie Brown fired the ball home from 10 yards, with Tranmere keeper Luke McGee and his defenders appealing for offside.

Apter had a glorious opportunity to extend Tranmere’s lead with 20 minutes left only to be denied by Archie Mair in the Morecambe goal.

And Rovers were made to pay when substitute Jordan Slew levelled with eight minutes remaining before Jacob Davenport won it with a glorious 25-yard free-kick.

