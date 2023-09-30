30 September 2023

Morecambe ensure sixth successive home defeat for Forest Green Rovers

By NewsChain Sport
30 September 2023

Morecambe recorded their first away win of the season with a 2-1 victory at Forest Green Rovers.

Goals from Michael Mellon and Jordan Slew scored the goals that moved the Shrimps up a couple of places to 12th in the League Two table.

Tyrese Omotoye’s late header was not enough to prevent Rovers from slumping to a sixth straight home defeat of the season.

Matty Stevens exchanged a one-two with Rovers strikerTroy Deeney before the forward dragged his shot wide of the post early on.

The visitors took the lead in the  26th minute when Donald Love supplied an inch-perfect pass for Mellon who calmly chipped over Rovers’ debutant goalkeeper James Belshaw.

Slew tapped home Morecambe’s second after Tom Bloxham was given time and space down the right-hand side to measure a low cross for his opposite winger.

Marcel Lavinier met Dom Bernard’s deep cross on the half-volley but he fired over on the hour mark.

Omotoye’s header gave them hope of a comeback following a late Forest Green rally but Morecambe held out for a valuable win.

