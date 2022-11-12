Morecambe failure to see off Portsmouth a ‘travesty’, says Derek Adams

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said it was a “travesty” that his side failed to pick up three points against Portsmouth.

Adams saw his side dominate the game for long periods, but a string of missed chances proved vital as Portsmouth picked up a point, with Colby Bishop levelling Liam Shaw’s first-half opener in the 1-1 draw.

The manager was also left bemoaning his side’s lack of investment in the summer, which he says is now beginning to have an effect.

Adams said: “How we haven’t won by five or six is a travesty. I have played against Portsmouth a lot of times over the years as a manager and never had a team see as many glaring opportunities as we had here today.

“We should have won by a landslide.

“We are still very much the minnows in League One, but if we had been backed in the summer we would have had a far better side than we have now.

“The previous manager was backed and we haven’t been and we are fighting every day to stay in this league.”

Pompey boss Danny Cowley said: “It was a tough game for us, it’s a tough league and this is always a difficult place to come.

“Morecambe’s home form has been good and we have had quite a lot go against us in terms of injuries which are killing us.

“We lost Clark Robertson in this game and he was the best player on the pitch in the first half, and that is what is happening to us at the moment. We tried to win the game and it was far too open for me at the end, but we will take the point.”

The Shrimps missed a host of chances that would have earned them a much-needed win.

The opportunity Morecambe did take came in the 36th minute after a fine move, when Liam Shaw scored from Adam Mayor’s lay-off.

The Shrimps went on to miss a host of openings, with Joshua Griffiths saving smartly from Jensen Weir and Dylan Connolly before Pompey levelled on 68 minutes.

Marlon Pack saw a header cleared off the line by Anthony O’Connor, but the ball fell to Colby Bishop, who slotted home from close range.

Cole Stockton then failed to make the most of a last-minute opening as both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils.