Morecambe forward Jon Obika set for months out with hamstring injury

Jon Obika will be out until around Christmas due to a ruptured hamstring (Craig Foy/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
13:13pm, Fri 30 Jul 2021
Morecambe forward Jon Obika faces a long wait to make his debut for the club after suffering a serious hamstring injury in their pre-season friendly against Burnley.

The 30-year-old was forced off with what at the time looked an innocuous injury but scans have since shown a rupture of the bicep femoris, ruling him out for up to five months.

Manager Stephen Robinson told the club’s website: “It is a big blow to us to lose Jon for the length of time, he has been excellent in pre-season and a great boy around the place, we will do everything possible to get him back as quick as possible.”

Obika was a free transfer arrival this summer after two years with St Mirren, having previously played for clubs including Oxford, Swindon, Charlton and Yeovil.

