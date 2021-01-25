Morecambe match may come too soon for Exeter duo Jake Taylor and Joel Randall

Exeter boss Matt Taylor on the touchline
Exeter boss Matt Taylor on the touchline (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:42pm, Mon 25 Jan 2021
Exeter could still be without Jake Taylor and Joel Randall for their League Two clash with Morecambe.

Both players missed Saturday’s 3-1 win over Stevenage and are unlikely to be fit in time to face the Shrimpers.

Winger Randell Williams remains on the sidelines with a stress fracture, while new defender Sam Stubbs (knee) is also still out.

Grecians boss Matt Taylor will be loathe to make changes in the wake of his side’s commanding win at the weekend.

Harry Davis could be absent for Morecambe again.

The midfielder has not played since January 10, when the club were defeated 4-0 by Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Icelandic goalkeeper Jokull Andresson made his debut against Colchester at the weekend and is likely to feature again after keeping a clean sheet during a 3-0 victory.

His arrival at the club pushes out Mark Halstead, who assumed the role of first-choice keeper in December.

