Morecambe midfielder Alex Kenyon signs one-year deal at Scunthorpe
14:21pm, Fri 18 Jun 2021
Scunthorpe have announced the signing of Alex Kenyon from Morecambe.
The 28-year-old midfielder has linked up with the Iron on a one-year deal after helping the Shrimps, where he spent eight years, win promotion to League One last season.
Kenyon told Scunthorpe’s official website: “As soon as the gaffer called me, I was interested and it sounded like something that would be fantastic for me and hopefully I can show my qualities this season.
“I’m buzzing to sign for the club and can’t wait to get going to be honest.”
United boss Neil Cox added: “I’m absolutely over the moon. He’s someone I’ve liked for a long time and we tried to bring him in during January.
“We’ve been working hard to get him in and I’m glad it’s done, and he’s signed.”