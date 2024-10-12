Morecambe off bottom spot as late Ben Tollitt winner stuns rivals Barrow
Morecambe snatched a dramatic first Sky Bet League Two win of the season after beating local rivals Barrow 1-0 thanks to in-form Ben Tollitt’s 82nd-minute goal.
Tollitt volleyed in Adam Lewis’ left-wing cross for his fifth goal of the season to help Derek Adams’ side climb off the foot of League Two as well as claim bragging rights over their cross-bay neighbours.
The Shrimps also recorded a first clean sheet in 25 games to stun a Barrow team previously unbeaten at home this season.
Substitute Andy Dallas hit a post late on for the Cumbrians who started the game in a five-way tie at the top of the table.
However, in a contest ruined as a spectacle by a strong wind, Morecambe defended stoutly to take a deserved three points in front of Barrow’s biggest attendance this term.
And when Barrow did get a sight of goal ex-Bluebirds’ keeper Stuart Moore saved from Kian Spence and Dom Telford.
But it was Morecambe had gone closest to scoring before Tollitt’s smart finish, with Marcus Dackers denied by Wyll Stanway after a strong run.
