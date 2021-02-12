Morecambe-Scunthorpe clash falls victim to weather
15:29pm, Fri 12 Feb 2021
Morecambe’s clash against Scunthorpe in Sky Bet League Two has been postponed because of a frozen Mazuma Stadium pitch.
This is the third game in a row for Scunthorpe that has either been cancelled or abandoned.
A waterlogged pitch led to their match against Oldham being called off last Saturday while heavy snowfall brought an end to their midweek fixture against Bradford just before the half-hour mark.
A Morecambe statement on the club website said: “The Shrimps’ Sky Bet League Two fixture versus Scunthorpe United has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at the Mazuma Stadium.
“Further information regarding details of the rearranged fixture will be announced in due course.”