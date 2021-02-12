Morecambe-Scunthorpe clash falls victim to weather

The Mazuma Stadium has been deemed unplayable (Richard Sellers/PA)
The Mazuma Stadium has been deemed unplayable (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
15:29pm, Fri 12 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Morecambe’s clash against Scunthorpe in Sky Bet League Two has been postponed because of a frozen Mazuma Stadium pitch.

This is the third game in a row for Scunthorpe that has either been cancelled or abandoned.

A waterlogged pitch led to their match against Oldham being called off last Saturday while heavy snowfall brought an end to their midweek fixture against Bradford just before the half-hour mark.

A Morecambe statement on the club website said: “The Shrimps’ Sky Bet League Two fixture versus Scunthorpe United has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at the Mazuma Stadium.

“Further information regarding details of the rearranged fixture will be announced in due course.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Morecambe

PA