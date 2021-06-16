Morecambe sign Hull midfielder Callum Jones on loan for the season
17:22pm, Wed 16 Jun 2021
Morecambe have signed midfielder Callum Jones on a season-long loan from Hull.
The 20-year-old made seven appearances for the Tigers last season as they won promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship.
Jones was named captain for a Papa John’s Trophy clash against Harrogate and is highly rated at the KCOM Stadium.
“Callum’s a young up-and-coming player with a really good future in the game,” said Shrimps boss Stephen Robinson.
“He’s got an old head on young shoulders so we’re looking forward to working with Callum and his energy, we have high hopes for him.”