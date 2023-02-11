Morecambe hosted Forest Green (Zac Goodwin/PA)
11 February 2023

Morecambe strike late to deny Duncan Ferguson first win as Forest Green boss

By NewsChain Sport
11 February 2023

Duncan Ferguson was denied his first win as Forest Green boss as Cole Stockton’s late screamer earned Morecambe a point in a 1-1 draw between two League One strugglers.

Jahmari Clarke looked set to have given the visitors the three points with a well-taken header nine minutes from time.

But Morecambe hit back on 89 minutes when a long clearance from Connor Ripley was laid off into Stockton’s path and the striker drove the ball into the roof of Ross Doohan’s net.

Morecambe had the first chance on 90 seconds when Ash Hunter shot weakly at Doohan after some good work from Donald Love.

It was Forest Green who went closest to opening the scoring in the first-half when Corey O’Keefe’s free kick was superbly tipped away by Ripley.

Stockton did put the ball into the net on the hour after Doohan had fumbled a Liam Shaw shot, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

