Morecambe to assess Arthur Gnahoua ahead of MK Dons clash
Morecambe will check on Arthur Gnahoua ahead of the visit of MK Dons.
Defender Gnahoua missed the 2-2 midweek draw with Charlton through illness.
Summer signing Jonathan Obika is still working on his fitness following a hamstring injury.
The Shrimps are looking for their first home win since September 28.
MK Dons will assess the fitness of Max Watters and Aden Baldwin.
In-form striker Watters suffered a foot injury during the midweek defeat against Sheffield Wednesday.
Defender Baldwin was substituted at Hillsborough as a precaution after feeling his hamstring.
Ethan Robson could miss out again due to a knock.
