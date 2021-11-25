25 November 2021

Morecambe to assess Arthur Gnahoua ahead of MK Dons clash

By NewsChain Sport
25 November 2021

Morecambe will check on Arthur Gnahoua ahead of the visit of MK Dons.

Defender Gnahoua missed the 2-2 midweek draw with Charlton through illness.

Summer signing Jonathan Obika is still working on his fitness following a hamstring injury.

The Shrimps are looking for their first home win since September 28.

MK Dons will assess the fitness of Max Watters and Aden Baldwin.

In-form striker Watters suffered a foot injury during the midweek defeat against Sheffield Wednesday.

Defender Baldwin was substituted at Hillsborough as a precaution after feeling his hamstring.

Ethan Robson could miss out again due to a knock.

