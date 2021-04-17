Morecambe win seven-goal thriller over Oldham to maintain their promotion push

Morecambe maintained their promotion push with three vital points in a seven-goal thriller as they beat Oldham 4-3 at the Mazuma Stadium.

Derek Adams’ high-fliers took the lead in the fifth minute with another goal from the highly-rated Carlos Mendes-Gomes.

A Kelvin Mellor ball into the area looked to be heading out of play but the Morecambe midfielder chased it down and drilled a low shot past Laurie Walker from a tight angle.

Yann Songo’o and Cole Stockton missed glorious chances to add to the lead before Oldham hit back with some fine attacking play of their own.

Davis Keillor-Dunn saw an effort cleared off the line before the visitors pulled one back when Conor McAleny got the wrong side of Sam Lavelle and lobbed the ball over Kyle Letheren.

The goal sparked an immediate reply from the Shrimps with Aaron Wildig restoring the lead when he poked in Mendes-Gomes’ cross from six yards out.

And the Shrimps added a third in first-half injury time when Stockton turned his marker on the edge of the box and drilled a low shot past Walker.

Morecambe extended their lead further after 54 minutes with a second from Mendes-Gomes after he ran on to a superb through ball from Toumani Diagouraga to slot the ball under the advancing Walker.

Oldham pulled one back 12 minutes from time when Cameron Borthwick-Jackson scored at the far post after Diagouraga had flicked on Nicky Adams’ left-wing corner across his own goal.

And they scored again two minutes from time from another corner when Kyle Jameson got the final touch to Marcel Hilssner’s near post ball to set up a thrilling finale which saw the Shrimps defend desperately to hang on for the three points.