Morecambe without banned Liam Gibson for Southend clash

By NewsChain Sport
14:43pm, Mon 05 Apr 2021
Liam Gibson will miss Morecambe’s home game against Southend.

Gibson was sent off in the defeat at Cambridge on Friday and is suspended. Stephen Hendrie is likely to come in at left-back as his replacement.

Yann Songo’o is also still banned as he serves the last game of his six-match suspension.

Alex Kenyon (ankle) will be assessed, while Brad Lyons (knee) and Jordan Slew (calf) remain out for the promotion-chasing Shrimps.

Alan McCormack is a doubt for relegation-threatened Southend.

The veteran midfielder suffered a calf injury in the defeat to Carlisle and Blues boss Mark Molesley has yet to discover the full extent of the issue.

McCormack has struggled with calf injuries throughout the season and has been restricted to just 19 appearances this campaign.

Kyle Taylor, on loan from Bournemouth, could replace him in the starting line-up.

