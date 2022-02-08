08 February 2022

Morgan Whittaker and Cohen Bramall help Lincoln see off Morecambe

By NewsChain Sport
08 February 2022

First-half goals from Morgan Whittaker and Cohen Bramall helped Lincoln earn a vital three points in their quest to move away from the League One drop zone as they beat Morecambe 2-1.

Toumani Diagouraga pulled a goal back for the Shrimps but despite some late pressure, they were unable to secure an equaliser.

City took the lead after 10 minutes, following a fine move that involved Anthony Scully dummying Max Sanders’ pass to TJ Eyoma, with the right-back playing in Scully, whose shot was blocked on the line, only for Whittaker to follow in and ram the ball home.

Nine minutes later it was 2-0. Chris Maguire found Scully in the area and as he looked primed to shoot, he deftly laid in Bramall, who found the far corner from a tight angle.

Scully had a shot blocked from 10 yards out, while Shrimps skipper Anthony O’Connor powered a header just over the bar.

Morecambe hit back 11 minutes into the second half when City failed to clear a free-kick and Diagouraga smashed home a low shot.

Josh Griffiths then denied Jonah Ayunga a certain goal, making up for his clearance to the Morecambe frontman, to brilliantly smother his effort.

Lincoln brought on sub Ben House with 15 minutes left and he brought out a flying save from Trevor Carson within seconds of his introduction.

Adam Phillips curled a free-kick just over for the visitors, before Imps skipper Conor McGrandles nearly sliced a clearance into his own net.

