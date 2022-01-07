07 January 2022

Morgan Whittaker in line for Lincoln debut against Oxford

By NewsChain Sport
07 January 2022

Morgan Whittaker is set to go straight into the Lincoln line-up for their Sky Bet League One clash with Oxford.

Whittaker signed on loan from Swansea on New Year’s Day and is now available for selection after completing an isolation period following a positive coronavirus test.

Captain Liam Bridcutt is still struggling to fully recover from a knee injury and is rated at 50-50 by boss Michael Appleton.

One other unnamed player has tested positive for coronavirus, while striker Dan Nlundulu has been recalled by Southampton and loaned out to Cheltenham.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson will welcome back midfielder James Henry, who has made a quicker-than-expected recovery from a calf injury.

Henry sustained the injury during last month’s loss at Wigan and it had initially been feared he would miss out for up to four weeks.

Wingers Nathan Holland and Joel Cooper could also feature after returning to training following hamstring and hip problems respectively.

Dan Agyei is set to miss out again as he continues to recover from coronavirus.

