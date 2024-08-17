17 August 2024

Morgan Williams nets winner as Yeovil beat Braintree

By NewsChain Sport
17 August 2024

Morgan Williams scored a second-half winner as Yeovil recorded a 1-0 National League victory at Braintree.

Williams struck after 61 minutes to break the deadlock and reward Yeovil’s long trip to Essex with a first league win of the season.

It was an impressive response after they were beaten at home by Hartlepool on the season’s opening weekend.

Braintree’s early-season struggles continued, though, having suffered two successive defeats and failed to score a goal.

It proved a game of few chances, and Williams took the one that mattered as Yeovil collected maximum points.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Nigel Farage revealed as highest-earning MP, receiving £98,000 a month from GB News

news

85mph winds as hurricane Ernesto makes landfall on Bermuda

world news

Personal trainer jailed for rape of 18-year-old client he groomed with partner

news