Morgan Williams nets winner as Yeovil beat Braintree
Morgan Williams scored a second-half winner as Yeovil recorded a 1-0 National League victory at Braintree.
Williams struck after 61 minutes to break the deadlock and reward Yeovil’s long trip to Essex with a first league win of the season.
It was an impressive response after they were beaten at home by Hartlepool on the season’s opening weekend.
Braintree’s early-season struggles continued, though, having suffered two successive defeats and failed to score a goal.
It proved a game of few chances, and Williams took the one that mattered as Yeovil collected maximum points.
