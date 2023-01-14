Defender Morgyn Neill nodded in from a corner as Cove avoided a third straight defeat (Craig Watson/PA Wire)
14 January 2023

Morgyn Neill nets last-gasp equaliser to rescue point for Cove against Raith

By NewsChain Sport
14 January 2023

Morgyn Neill’s stoppage-time equaliser secured Cove a 2-2 draw against Raith in their cinch Championship match at Balmoral Stadium.

Lewis Vaughan put Raith ahead in the 29th minute with a chipped finish.

The home side were soon level when Leighton McIntosh scored from the penalty spot following a handball by Ryan Nolan.

Dylan Easton, though, had the visitors in front again just before half-time with a 20-yard effort.

It looked like that would be enough for all three points as the full-time whistle approached, but defender Neill nodded in from a corner as Cove avoided what would have been a third straight defeat.

