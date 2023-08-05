05 August 2023

Morton hit back to beat Ayr

By NewsChain Sport
Morton opened their Championship campaign with an entertaining 3-1 win over Ayr at Cappielow.

A goalless first period was soon forgotten when Oliver Pendlebury fired the visitors ahead in the 51st minute.

But the strike stirred Morton into action as they responded through Robbie Crawford, Robbie Muirhead and Steven Boyd in a 25-minute spell.

Muirhead’s goal came from the penalty spot after George Oakley had been fouled by Sean McGinty.

