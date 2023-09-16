16 September 2023

Morton hold Dundee United after Robbie Muirhead’s equaliser

By NewsChain Sport
16 September 2023

Dundee United surrendered top spot in the Scottish Championship after they were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Morton at Tannadice.

The hosts had Mathew Cudjoe sent off in the 63rd minute but came close to snatching the points when Louis Moult headed against the post four minutes from time.

Moult had headed United into a 19th-minute lead, shortly after Steven Boyd struck the post for Morton.

But the visitors battled back with Robbie Muirhead capitalising on a mistake in the home defence to level just before the hour mark.

