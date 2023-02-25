25 February 2023

Morton maintain winning run after late comeback sees off Cove Rangers

By NewsChain Sport
25 February 2023

Morton produced a late fightback to beat Cove Rangers 2-1 and extend their winning run in the cinch Championship to three games.

The visitors took the lead in the 42nd minute through Leighton McIntosh, who headed in from close range from Iain Vigurs’ dinked cross.

The hosts were made to wait but eventually found an equaliser with 10 minutes remaining from the penalty spot.

Robbie Muirhead’s effort from 12 yards hit the bar and went in off the unfortunate Cove keeper Scott Fox.

Morton completed the turnaround five minutes later, with Muirhead involved again as he held the ball up before Robbie Crawford finished from close range.

