Morton miss chance to climb out of relegation play-off place with Alloa draw
17:27pm, Sat 24 Apr 2021
Morton missed an opportunity to climb away from the bottom two of the Scottish Championship as they were held to a 1-1 home draw by already-relegated Alloa.
Innes Cameron headed the visitors in front from a corner four minutes into the second half.
However, they were pegged back six minutes later when Markus Fjortoft volleyed home a leveller from close range.
The result leaves Morton in the relegation play-off place – behind eighth-placed Ayr on goal difference and a point adrift of Arbroath in seventh with one game to play.
Alloa were relegated by their defeat to Raith last weekend.