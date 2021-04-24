Morton miss chance to climb out of relegation play-off place with Alloa draw

By NewsChain Sport
17:27pm, Sat 24 Apr 2021
Morton missed an opportunity to climb away from the bottom two of the Scottish Championship as they were held to a 1-1 home draw by already-relegated Alloa.

Innes Cameron headed the visitors in front from a corner four minutes into the second half.

However, they were pegged back six minutes later when Markus Fjortoft volleyed home a leveller from close range.

The result leaves Morton in the relegation play-off place – behind eighth-placed Ayr on goal difference and a point adrift of Arbroath in seventh with one game to play.

Alloa were relegated by their defeat to Raith last weekend.

