Morton’s cup clash with East Kilbride to be played behind closed doors

Morton’s Premier Sports Cup group game against East Kilbride on Tuesday night will go ahead behind closed doors at Cappielow.

The Greenock club had to forfeit the away match against Stranraer on Saturday 3-0 due to “multiple players returning a positive Covid-19 test”, with their second Group G fixture at home put in doubt with ticket sales halted.

However, after discussions with the Scottish Professional Football League, where Morton raised “concerns”, the match will go ahead, although there will be no supporters in attendance.

A statement on Morton’s official website read: “The club have liaised with the SPFL on the issue, and while we have raised concerns around the safety of the game going ahead at Cappielow, the SPFL has insisted that since we have enough signed and tested players of all ages available to play, it should take place as planned.

“This situation is different from Saturday when we did not have enough players to field a team against Stranraer due to Covid issues.

“Following the positive test results, the club have taken all the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of players and staff.

“Those affected by Covid, or who have been identified as close contacts are currently self-isolating.

“A deep clean of the stadium has also been carried out over the last two days to try and minimise the risk.

“As communicated, tonight’s match will be behind closed doors. Despite being instructed that the game should go ahead, we do not feel it would be responsible to put supporters at risk by allowing them to attend Cappielow.

“We had previously offered last year’s season ticket holders a free ticket to tonight’s game, and all these supporters will have free access to the stream using their code from last season.”

The statement continued: “We would like to apologise to our supporters for the uncertainty around tonight’s game, and the fact we will not be able to welcome you back to Cappielow tonight.

“We would also like to place on record our best wishes to those players and staff who have tested positive and hope that the action we have taken will allow you to all return safely a week on Saturday.”