error code: 1003
23 October 2021

Morton’s winless run continues with draw against Queen of the South

By NewsChain Sport
23 October 2021

Morton’s winless run in the Scottish Championship stretched to eight games after a goalless draw at Queen of South in a game which saw both sides hit the woodwork.

The Doonhamers went close to taking the lead around the quarter-hour mark when Willie Gibson’s 25-yard free-kick came back off a post and Lee Connelly’s follow-up was cleared off the line.

Morton striker Robbie Muirhead saw his lobbed effort hit the bar prior to half-time and visiting keeper Jack Hamilton produced an excellent save to deny Connelly early in the second half.

Hamilton nearly cost his side a point 12 minutes from time when he fumbled Gibson’s long-range effort but just managed to prevent the ball from crossing the line.

Morton have now gone five away games in a row without a goal and have netted just twice in their last 10 on the road.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Alec Baldwin told gun he was given was safe but it was actually loaded with live ammunition

world news

‘Heartbroken’ Alec Baldwin breaks silence after accidentally killing cinematographer Haylyna Hutchins on movie set

celebrity

Boris Johnson refuses to commit to wearing a face mask in Parliament despite plea from his own Health Secretary

news