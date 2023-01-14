Motherwell and Ross County share the spoils

Neither Motherwell or Ross County got the victory they craved as both teams shared the points in their fight against relegation.

Stuart McKinstry gave Motherwell the lead in the 70th minute, but with 10 minutes remaining substitute Jordy Hiwula, only on the field for a matter of seconds, snatched an equaliser and a 1-1 draw.

Ross County remain bottom of the table with Motherwell just outside the relegation zone only three points ahead in ninth.

Motherwell have not won in their last eight matches with their last victory coming against Dundee United on October 29, while Ross County’s winless streak continues having not won in their last seven matches.

Their last victory in the Premiership against Hibernian in a 2-0 win at Easter Road on November 8.

The Staggies started the match off brighter with Owura Edwards causing Motherwell early problems in defence.

He managed to send a cross to the edge of the box which found Ross Callachan, but his thunderous effort was well over the bar.

Motherwell eased themselves into the game and were unfortunate not to take the lead in the 10th minute.

McKinstry was allowed too much freedom in the box and fired a powerful low strike which beat goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw, but clattered off the right post.

McKinstry then tested Laidlaw again when he managed to connect with a pass from Sean Goss in the box, but Laidlaw read the strike from 12 yards out well to parry the ball out for a corner.

Ross County started the second half brightly and almost took the lead when Yan Dhanda’s cross from the left evaded everyone and only zipped inches past the right post to the relief of Liam Kelly.

Paul McGinn had a golden chance to give Motherwell the lead on the hour mark when he was unchallenged on the six-yard box to meet a corner, but he was unable to guide his header on goal as it went over the bar.

Motherwell did break the deadlock with 20 minutes remaining with McKinstry firing a low drive from the edge of the box. Laidlaw managed to get a hand to it, but was unable to turn it around the right post as it rolled into the net.

But with 10 minutes remaining, Hiwula made an immediate impact, only seconds after coming off the bench, pounced on a loose ball and charged towards goal, firing a low drive past Kelly to equalise.