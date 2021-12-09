09 December 2021

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander named manager of the month for second time

By NewsChain Sport
09 December 2021

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander has won the manager of the month award for the second time this season.

Alexander bagged November’s cinch Premiership prize after leading his team to victories over Aberdeen, Hearts and Dundee United.

It is the third time the former Scotland international has won the monthly prize since taking over at Fir Park in January.

Alexander said: “I’m delighted once again to be accepting this award on behalf of everyone who has worked so hard to contribute to our results.

“It is the efforts of everyone that helped us win the three matches and win this award for the second time this season.”

