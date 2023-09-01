Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell eyeing one more addition on deadline day

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell hopes to make one more signing with no movement in the pipeline the other way ahead of the midnight transfer deadline in Scotland.

Kettlewell signed Oli Shaw on loan from Barnsley on Thursday following an injury crisis up front but has room for another addition.

“I am hoping to bring in one more player,” he said. “With the couple of outgoings that maybe gave us the opportunity to bring in one more so I am relatively far along the way of making that happen. I would anticipate that will probably be confirmed at some point today.”

On potential outgoings, Kettlewell said: “As it stands, there is no interest in anybody, whether you are looking to move players out or get them some more game time. There is nothing else we can anticipate.”

He added: “It’s always been my intention that today is a relatively stress-free day for the bits that I can control. There’s bits you don’t control, more so in relation to outgoings.”

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has warned that none of his players will be sold on the cheap after Aberdeen made an approach for Australia midfielder Keanu Baccus.

“There hasn’t been a formal bid, there have been conversations between the two clubs,” Robinson said. “No club has met our valuation on any player, including Keanu at this stage, and I don’t expect them to.

“We are not in a position where we were last year when we had to take offers for players that were below market value. We have steadied the ship and got our finances right. We don’t need to sell players unless it meets the valuation of the board.”

Robinson added: “I don’t intend doing any business in. We have put our squad together, we have got the players in we wanted and we are happy with that. We have strengthened the squad from last year and if the window closed now I would be very happy.”

Celtic got more business done ahead of transfer deadline day, but the Scottish champions could still be busy with Benfica midfielder Paulo Bernardo tipped to arrive on a loan deal.

Defender Nat Phillips joined Brendan Rodgers’ squad on loan from Liverpool on Thursday after Honduran winger Luis Palma signed 24 hours earlier.

Rodgers had stressed after last weekend’s cinch Premiership draw with St Johnstone that the club needed to improve the team after strengthening the squad earlier in the window.

Sead Haksabanovic has been linked with potential moves to PAOK and Stoke after appearing to express frustration over a lack of game time on social media.

Another player keen for more action, 18-year-old midfielder Rocco Vata, is understood to be wanted by Verona and Club Brugge.

Rangers got most of their business done ahead of the season, but the departure of Glen Kamara to Leeds on Thursday could prompt more activity.

The Ibrox men have been linked with a loan move for Leicester centre-back Harry Souttar.

Hibernian caretaker manager David Gray would not rule out any late moves from his club and Hearts could also strengthen.

Ross County could be in line for a seven-figure sell-on windfall amid reports Sunderland have accepted a bid worth up to £10million from Southampton for former Staggies striker Ross Stewart.

Kilmarnock, St Johnstone and Dundee could potentially add but Livingston are not anticipating any late business.