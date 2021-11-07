Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly praised for wonder save in win over Aberdeen

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander praised goalkeeper Liam Kelly following his a wonder save in Saturday’s 2-0 cinch Premiership win over Aberdeen – and admitted he thought Lewis Ferguson had scored.

Kelly was dropped from the Scotland squad for the upcoming internationals against Moldova and Denmark, but put in a fine performance against the Dons.

The 25-year-old had already saved from Marley Watkins before Kevin Van Veen’s quickfire double put the visitors on the road to victory.

But the home side pressed for a way back into the game, and Kelly’s stunning save from Ferguson’s header with 15 minutes left did much to ensure his side took the points.

“I’ve not seen it because it was down the far end, but I actually though it was in the goal,” Alexander admitted.

“It was a fantastic save. We can’t say we’re surprised by it because we know what a good goalkeeper he is.

“Our focus is on Motherwell, but I don’t think Liam has to do anything different.

“(Scotland boss) Steve Clarke knows he’s a good goalkeeper – he has other good goalkeepers and you can’t pick them all.

“He’s a top goalkeeper and he led the group this week with his personality and character.”

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass challenged his side to bounce back from this defeat after the international break and hopes his lengthy injury list will ease in time for the match against Dundee United in a fortnight.

“The team showed they have something about them over the past few weeks,” he said.

“We know we have a good group of players. You get the plaudits when you’re winning and doing well and you have to take it on the chin when you don’t.

“It’s frustrating and we have to look towards Dundee United now.

“There’s a few players will be fairly close to being ready for that game so I’m hopeful – but not confident – some of them can make a return.”