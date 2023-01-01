Motherwell recall Max Johnston from Cove Rangers loan
Motherwell have recalled defender Max Johnston from his loan at Cove Rangers.
The 19-year-old made 12 appearances for the cinch Championship club after joining in September and establishing himself as first-choice right-back.
“While we are sad to see him go, everyone at Balmoral Stadium would like to wish Max all the very best in his future career,” said a statement from Cove Rangers.
Motherwell said the Scotland Under-21 international is available for selection for them immediately.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox