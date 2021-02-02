Motherwell rejected bids for Allan Campbell last month
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has revealed the club rejected major offers for Allan Campbell last month.
The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and looks likely to move on then but Motherwell have plenty of work to do to get out of relegation danger.
Alexander made two signings on deadline day with another one to be confirmed later on Tuesday and also secured Stephen O’Donnell on a contract extension.
O’Donnell’s Scotland team-mate, Declan Gallagher, had been linked with a move to Celtic but he has also stayed at Fir Park.
“For me the biggest bonus is keeping our best players in the building,” Alexander said.
“We knew there was a possibility of them leaving. We turned down substantial bids for Allan Campbell in January.”
Alexander was busy on deadline day with Robbie Crawford also signing an extension and two players arriving with another to follow.
“We brought in a little bit of experience with Eddie Nolan and Jordan Roberts and there’s another young player on his way,” Alexander said.
Reports in Lancashire before the deadline claimed that Blackburn defender Tyler Magloire was on his way to Fir Park on loan.