25 January 2022

Motherwell sign French defender Victor Nirennold

By NewsChain Sport
25 January 2022

Motherwell have signed French defender Victor Nirennold on a deal until the end of the season.

The versatile 6ft 4in 30-year-old, who can play right-back, centre-back or midfield, played under Well boss Graham Alexander at Fleetwood and arrives following a spell in Malaysia.

“Victor gives us added competition down the right hand side of our team,” Alexander told his club’s website.

“He has attributes that will fit in to how we play, and a character that his team-mates will appreciate.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Met now investigating Downing Street parties based on information from Sue Gray inquiry

news

US President Joe Biden caught calling reporter a ‘stupid son of a b****’ at news conference

world news

Birthday party for Boris Johnson is latest alleged lockdown breach at No 10

news