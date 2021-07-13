Motherwell sign Irish defender Darragh O’Connor
18:49pm, Tue 13 Jul 2021
Motherwell have signed 21-year-old Irish defender Darragh O’Connor.
O’Connor spent the past two years at Leicester without making the first team, following a move from Wexford.
Well boss Graham Alexander told the club’s official website: “Darragh is a young centre-half who has been with us for the last couple of weeks.
“We really like what we’ve seen with his attitude and commitment to the game.
“He’s a young player with a lot of potential, but we also think he’s got the capability to break into our first team and compete with our more senior players.”