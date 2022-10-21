Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen should shake off knock to face Aberdeen
Kevin van Veen should shake off a knock to face Aberdeen but fellow striker Louis Moult is awaiting the outcome of a trip to see a specialist over his fitness issues.
Motherwell will assess other players’ fitness. Sondre Solholm went off with a calf problem against Celtic in midweek while Joe Efford and Rolando Aarons have been missing through hamstring problems.
Left-backs Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley are long-term absentees.
Jonny Hayes will have a fitness test ahead of Aberdeen’s trip to Fir Park.
Midfielder Callum Roberts remains out with a hamstring problem.
However, manager Jim Goodwin revealed he could be back in a fortnight following a quicker than expected improvement.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox