18 February 2022

Motherwell to check on Nathan McGinley ahead of visit of Aberdeen

By NewsChain Sport
18 February 2022

Motherwell will assess the fitness of Nathan McGinley ahead of the cinch Premiership meeting with Aberdeen.

The left-back missed last Saturday’s Scottish Cup victory over the Dons and could feature in the Fir Park contest.

However, midfielder Barry Maguire remains sidelined for the home side with a torn quad muscle.

Aberdeen caretaker manager Barry Robson gave nothing away over the fitness of Declan Gallagher and Scott Brown, who both went off injured against St Johnstone in midweek.

Ross McCrorie missed Tuesday’s game after limping heavily off the pitch last weekend.

Marley Watkins (foot) is expected to remain out along with long-term absentees Andrew Considine (knee) and Michael Devlin (ankle).

