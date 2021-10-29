29 October 2021

Motherwell waiting on Juhani Ojala ahead of Rangers clash

By NewsChain Sport
29 October 2021

Motherwell are hoping Juhani Ojala can shake off a groin problem ahead of Sunday’s visit of cinch Premiership champions Rangers.

The Finland defender went off with a tight muscle during the midweek draw with St Mirren.

Sondre Solholm Johansen battled cramp in his calves towards the end of that game while midfielder Robbie Crawford (ankle) remains out.

Rangers will again be without Ryan Jack (calf) and Ryan Kent (hamstring) but both players could return next week.

Borna Barisic is out of the Fir Park clash with a minor injury but is set to face Brondby in the Europa League on Thursday.

Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Friends star Matthew Perry to release ‘unflinchingly honest’ autobiography detailing addiction struggles

celebrity

Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland defends dad against ‘abhorrent and threatening comments’ after fatal shooting

celebrity

Fishing rights row escalates as France detains British trawler near Le Havre

news