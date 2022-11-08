08 November 2022

Motherwell without Paul McGinn for Celtic visit as defender awaits scan results

By NewsChain Sport
08 November 2022

Motherwell will be without Paul McGinn for the visit of cinch Premiership leaders Celtic.

The right-back has had a scan on the knee injury he suffered at Tynecastle on Sunday and is awaiting the full diagnosis.

Attacker Joe Efford (quad) remains out along with left-backs Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll (knee).

Midfielder James McCarthy will be missing from Celtic’s squad.

The Republic of Ireland international suffered a hamstring injury in training.

Captain Callum McGregor (knee) remains on the sidelines.

