Motherwell without Paul McGinn for Celtic visit as defender awaits scan results
Motherwell will be without Paul McGinn for the visit of cinch Premiership leaders Celtic.
The right-back has had a scan on the knee injury he suffered at Tynecastle on Sunday and is awaiting the full diagnosis.
Attacker Joe Efford (quad) remains out along with left-backs Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll (knee).
Midfielder James McCarthy will be missing from Celtic’s squad.
The Republic of Ireland international suffered a hamstring injury in training.
Captain Callum McGregor (knee) remains on the sidelines.
