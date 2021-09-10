Motherwell without suspended defender Jake Carroll for Aberdeen visit

Motherwell’s Jake Carroll is suspended (Jeff Holmes/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:34pm, Fri 10 Sep 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Jake Carroll is suspended for Motherwell’s home cinch Premiership game against Aberdeen at Fir Park on Saturday.

The Steelmen’s defender was sent off against Dundee in their last outing.

Captain Stephen O’Donnell’s hip problem will be assessed after returning from Scotland duty while new signing Sondre Solholm Johansen could make his debut.

Defender David Bates is in contention for his Aberdeen debut after signing from Hamburg.

Attacker Ryan Hedges (hamstring) remains a couple of weeks away from returning.

Defender Andrew Considine is out until after Christmas having undergone cruciate ligament surgery.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

PA