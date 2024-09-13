Mourners arrive for Sven-Goran Eriksson funeral in Sweden
Mourners have begun to arrive in the Swedish town of Torsby for the funeral of former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson.
Former captain David Beckham, who led England under Eriksson at three major international tournaments, was due to be in attendance as well as other members of the team from 2001 to 2006 when the Swede managed the side.
Eriksson’s coffin arrived at Fryksande church at around 7am local time, long before the arrival of any of the 600 guests who are expected to be present. A single bell tolled as his body was carried into the church.
Members of Sweden’s royal family are also expected to be in attendance, with roads surrounding the church in the small town where Eriksson grew up cordoned off by police.
Among those to arrive early were Eriksson’s children and his father as well as a childhood friend of the former Lazio and Benfica coach, Bengt Berg.
“I’m very happy and very sad at the same time,” he said. “But it’s fantastic to see him returning to his first point. It’s a very curious feeling.
“He’s one of us and we share his glory. But when he returned here, he was just one of the hot dog eaters.”
