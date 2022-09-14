14 September 2022

Moussa Djenepo signs new deal with Southampton

By NewsChain Sport
14 September 2022

Southampton winger Moussa Djenepo has signed a new three-year contract.

The 24-year-old, who joined Saints in 2019 from Standard Liege, has committed himself to St Mary’s until 2025.

Mali international Djenepo has made 74 appearances for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side, scoring four goals.

He said: “I’m happy because it is proof of the club’s trust in me, so I say thank you for everything.

“It’s the team I want to grow up with and learn more, and I will give my best to do everything for the club.”

