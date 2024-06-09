Moves like McGinn – Scotland midfielder throws some shapes on arrival in Germany

John McGinn showed his moves as Scotland received a Bavarian-style welcome after arriving in Garmisch-Partenkirchen ahead of Euro 2024.

Steve Clarke’s squad will be based in the south of Germany, close to the Austria border, for the tournament which they kick off against the hosts in Munich on Friday.

Soon after checking into the team hotel, the Scots were off to a local hall where they were cheered off the bus by locals and some Tartan Army.

Clarke met mayor Elisabeth Koch and a typical German band accompanied them, the Scotland squad and management team into the Bayernhalle where midfielder McGinn joined three dancers on stage to the delight of everyone in the room.

Clarke and his squad were piped out of the hall but asked about Friday’s game by a local MC, he said: “Obviously in a four-team group with three matches it is very important to get off to a good start.

“We recognise difficult opponents but hopefully Germany find us equally as difficult.

“I thought this would be a special place for a base camp and what a welcome.

“I think you will be fabulous hosts and I hope we can be a fabulous football team.”

Germany

Hungary

Scotland

Switzerland

Skipper Andy Robertson was also cheered when he said: “Thank you for the warm welcome. It has been a long day’s travelling and I think we are all ready for bed but the welcome has been amazing.

“I am sure the locals will be very friendly towards us when we are here and hopefully we can win football matches and keep us here as long as possible.

“We know the fans will come over in their numbers, they will enjoy themselves and they will be respectful and I hope they celebrate us winning games as well.”

Scotland also face Switzerland and Hungary as they seek to get out of the group stages of a major tournament for the first time.