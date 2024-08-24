Mundle of joy: Regis Le Bris keen for Romaine to remain a threat for Sunderland

Regis Le Bris has challenged match-winner Romaine Mundle to hit the repeat button to succeed at Sunderland after his performance against Burnley.

Mundle was introduced to the starting line-up after the Black Cats agreed to sell Jack Clarke to Ipswich in a deal worth more than £15million.

And the 21-year-old grabbed his opportunity in style with a stirring start against the Clarets which included a brilliant goal in the 26th minute.

Former Tottenham youngster Mundle, signed from Standard Liege in February, cut inside his man before firing low inside the far corner from inside the area to cap a fine display at the Stadium of Light.

That goal earned Sunderland a third straight win without conceding a goal – the first time a season has started that way in the club’s history – under new head coach Le Bris.

The former Lorient boss said: “I am not really surprised by Romaine because we saw his qualities during the friendly games.

“He worked hard during the training sessions during the week and I am not surprised by the ability he has shown today.

“The key is to have consistency and for that ability to repeat, repeat and repeat again. That is the difference between top players and top teams.”

Le Bris added: “Our first 25 minutes were very good and (we) played the game we wanted to play. But we only scored one goal and my only regret is this. When we have this momentum, we need to score a second goal.

“We conceded the late red card but I liked the way we defended after that. The team spirit was great. We wanted to protect our goal and keep that clean sheet.”

Sunderland held on to their lead despite having captain Dan Neil, who had been cautioned for dissent, sent off with five minutes remaining for a second yellow when he brought down Zeki Amadouni.

But Burnley, who left out Dara O’Shea and Manuel Benson amid Premier League interest, did not really deserve to claim a point having failed to test goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Parker, suggesting O’Shea ‘will be leaving’, said: “(I’m) bitterly disappointed not to get the result, playing against a very good side with the same record as us, undefeated.

“In large parts we lacked something. We weren’t really a threat in certain moments. We knew this place would be rocking and in early parts of the game we struggled with that.

“When we did get control we lacked an intensity and I think that’s fair to say.

“I probably didn’t see elements of it coming. There are certain factors for that. We will reboot and go again.

“We struggled a little with the depth of the squad. That’s where we are at the moment. With the window open, that’s the position we find ourselves in.”

Burnley had scored nine goals in their opening two victories of the season but could not produce much of note on Wearside.

Sunderland started brightly. Chris Rigg had already gone close from a Mundle cross before the latter opened the scoring.

Mundle’s run and cross was initially volleyed back across goal by Patrick Roberts. Despite claims for offside, the ball ended up back at Mundle’s feet and he cleverly created space before firing low inside the far corner.

Burnley striker Lyle Foster could have levelled late in the first half when he headed Vitinho’s cross wide at the back post.

There were further Sunderland chances for Dennis Cirkin, Mundle and Eliezer Mayenda, with the latter flicking an effort into the hands of the goalkeeper, despite a reluctance to shoot at times.

When Neil was shown his second caution for tripping substitute Amdouni late on, Burnley pushed to salvage a point. However, Sunderland stayed strong.