Murray Davidson has 50-50 chance of playing in cup final – Callum Davidson

Callum Davidson has revealed that St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson has suffered a setback in his bid to be fit for the Betfred Cup final.

It had looked like the 32-year-old was winning his battle to recover from a calf problem in time for the showpiece match against Livingston at Hampden Park on Sunday.

However, the former Livingston player’s progress slowed at the start of the week and his chances of featuring are now “probably 50-50”.

Davidson, who signed for the Perth outfit in 2009, missed the club’s first and so far only major trophy win, the historic 2014 Scottish Cup final victory over Dundee United, through injury.

Saints manager Davidson revealed midfielder David Wotherspoon had recovered from a groin problem but was more cautious about his namesake’s chances.

He said: “David is definitely available, Murray is still probably 50-50 so we will wait and see. I will probably give Murray as much time as I can.

“Starting will now be difficult but we will wait and see if he is able to be involved.

“He improved so quickly at the start and we were very hopeful but there was a little setback at the start of the week, hopefully not too bad, so we need to reassess it.

“We did know that might happen with him because we had to push him for this game and we will give him another chance tomorrow.

“Murray missed the final in 2014 and he has been here for 10 years so to miss the two biggest games in the club’s history would be very disappointing for him and for the team and myself.

“He is a very influential player whether he is starting or coming off the bench. He’s a good character to have on the pitch.”

Davidson was assistant to Tommy Wright when the Perth club won the Scottish Cup final at Celtic Park but now the onus is on him to pick the starting line-up.

He said on Thursday: “I will keep my cards close to my chest.

“I probably have eight or nine boys who are definites and then will make sure everyone comes through training today and tomorrow and then I will pick the team probably on Saturday.

“I will probably have 11 guys who like me and eight guys who hate me, that’s just part of my job, I have to get on with it.

“I just hope that the ones who are not playing realise there are five substitutes and there’s every chance they will all get on and play a massive part in trying to win a major trophy.”