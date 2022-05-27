Murray Davidson looking for improvements after signing new St Johnstone deal

Murray Davidson has signed a new one-year contract with St Johnstone after admitting to a “stressful” last season.

The 34-year-old midfielder’s new deal takes him up until the summer of 2023.

Davidson, who signed for the Perth club in 2009, helped Saints retain their cinch Premiership status with a 6-2 play-off win over Inverness.

He told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to be staying at the football club. This will be my 14th season and Saints is a big part of my life.

“We all know the challenges we had last season but we came good in the end to secure our survival.

“It was stressful, at times, but we remained calm and focused. We also had fantastic backing from our supporters. They were different class.

“We want to do better next season and avoid being in and around the bottom of the Premiership. That will be our aim.

“I know that my experience will be important on the training park and in the dressing room.

“We will also be leaning on David Wotherspoon and Chris Kane to help push us all on. We’ll be there every day to support the captain, Liam Gordon.

“So, we will all have a wee break and come back refreshed and ready to go.

“I’m looking forward to the different challenges next season will bring and we will all do everything we can to make it as successful a season as possible.”

Manager Callum Davidson said: “I’m delighted to have Murray with us for another year.

“His performances in the second half of the season were magnificent. He really helped to drive us on and get important results.

“With us losing Craig Bryson and Liam Craig from the playing squad, Murray’s experience will be even more vital.

“I know he is up to the challenge and we can rely on him at all times. He is a great example to all of the players at McDiarmid Park.”

St Johnstone confirmed that new contracts have been offered to Jamie McCart, Zander Clark and Callum Hendry.

Bryson, Nadir Ciftci and Efe Ambrose are among the list of players who will leave the club after their contracts expired.

Jacob Butterfield, Jahmal Hector-Ingram, Samuel Denham and Jordan Northcott will also depart while loan players Tom Sang and Glenn Middleton will return to their parent clubs.

Veteran midfielder Craig has hung up his boots and will join Davidson’s backroom staff.

A statement on the club’s website read: “St Johnstone would like to thank all the outgoing players for their efforts during their time at McDiarmid Park. We wish them all the best in their future careers.

“St Johnstone legend Liam Craig is also retiring and will join the club’s backroom staff. Liam will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to this role.”