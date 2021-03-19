Murray Davidson remains out as St Johnstone prepare to take on Ross County

Murray Davidson, left, remains out
Murray Davidson, left, remains out (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
19:36pm, Fri 19 Mar 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson remains out for the Scottish Premiership encounter with Ross County.

Davidson is making progress on his comeback from a calf injury and could be available for the Scottish Cup clash against Dundee after the international break.

Shaun Rooney is back in training after suffering a knock at Hamilton earlier this month.

Ross County boss John Hughes has no fresh injury worries.

Defender Callum Morris remains out with a hamstring problem.

Full-backs Tom Grivosti (hamstring) and Connor Randall (back) are out for the rest of the campaign.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

St Johnstone

Preview

PA