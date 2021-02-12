Murray Davidson St Johnstone’s only absentee

Murray Davidson
Murray Davidson (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:34pm, Fri 12 Feb 2021
Murray Davidson is St Johnstone’s only absentee for the visit of Celtic.

The midfielder has a calf injury and is battling to be fit for the Betfred Cup final later this month.

Saints have no other injury issues.

Stephen Welsh is almost certainly out of Celtic’s trip to Perth.

The young defender was taken off the field on a stretcher after injuring an ankle against St Mirren on Wednesday night and left Paisley with his foot in a protective boot.

James Forrest continues to get up to speed after recovering from ankle surgery, while defender Christopher Jullien is out long-term with a knee injury.

