Murray Wallace signs new long-term contract with Championship side Millwall

Murray Wallace
Murray Wallace (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:23pm, Wed 10 Feb 2021
Murray Wallace has signed a new long-term deal at Millwall

Left-back Wallace, 28, is closing in on 100 appearances for the Lions having joined the club from Scunthorpe in the summer of 2018.

A Millwall statement announcing the contract read: “Since his debut as a late substitute in a 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough on the opening day of the 2018/19 campaign, the Scot has excelled in a Millwall shirt and has been involved in some of the most memorable moments in recent history, including sparking wild celebrations at The Den as he scored a last-gasp winner against Everton in the Emirates FA Cup in 2019.”

The length of the deal has not been disclosed.

