Muscle injury rules Fankaty Dabo out of Coventry’s meeting with Huddersfield
Fankaty Dabo is sidelined for Coventry as they prepare to host Huddersfield.
The defender is out for the rest of the season with a muscle injury.
Jake Clarke-Salter, Jordan Shipley and Josh Eccles could all push for minutes after they made their returns with a start on the bench against West Brom.
Striker Matty Godden is also expected to miss out with a calf problem.
Sorba Thomas will miss the Coventry clash, Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan confirmed.
The midfielder is sidelined with a knee problem, but Corberan is hopeful he can be involved in the play-offs.
Danel Sinani is also set to miss out against the Sky Blues after coming off at half-time against Barnsley.
The winger is being assessed by medical staff but could also be ready for the play-offs.
